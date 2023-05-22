The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock Leagues Club are travelling down the rabbit hole for their mad hatter's themed Biggest Morning Tea

May 23 2023 - 9:30am
TEA PARTY: Cessnock Leagues Club staff Jacquie Condran (left) and Toni Cooper (right) are looking forward to Australias Biggest Morning Tea on May 25. Picture supplied
Thousands of tea parties will be held around the nation during May as the Cancer Council fundraiser Australia's Biggest Morning Tea celebrates its 30th birthday.

