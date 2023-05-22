Thousands of tea parties will be held around the nation during May as the Cancer Council fundraiser Australia's Biggest Morning Tea celebrates its 30th birthday.
Cessnock Leagues Club is among this year's hosts, with a Mad Hatter's Tea Party-themed event to be held at the club this Thursday (May 25).
Events manager Jacquie Condran said the club is looking forward to hosting the Biggest Morning Tea, and encourages the community to get together and have a cuppa to support those impacted by cancer.
"There will be plenty of fun and games to raise awareness and funds for an important cause," she said.
"We'll have a spectacular spread of cakes and slices, and tea and coffee, and a fantastic raffle thanks to the generosity of local businesses.
"There will also be a prize for best hat, so start decorating."
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party will run from 10am to 12pm with entry by gold coin or QR code payment at the door.
All proceeds from the event will go to Cancer Council's life-saving research, prevention, information and support programs.
If you can't make it but would still like to donate, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/cessnockleagues
