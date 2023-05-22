Hunter centenarian Muriel Jackson celebrated an early Mother's Day at Hunter Valley Wildlife Park on Friday, May 12.
Mrs Jackson spent the morning getting up close and personal with the meerkats, alongside her daughter, Dawn Dean.
Mrs Jackson, who had never seen a meerkat in the flesh before, said she had previously seen them on the TV.
"They were smaller than what I thought, they're only very little," she said.
"It was so great, they were lovely."
The centenarian from Barnsley is described by her family as quite the thrill seeker.
For her ninetieth birthday, she jumped out of a plane and went sky diving.
Her granddaughter Stevie Bambach said she absolutely loved it.
"The best one is the video of her jumping out of plane because she jumped out to INXS suicide blond," she said.
Mrs Jackson has also been in a hot air balloon and went in an aerobatics plane in the Hunter.
"When she did the aerobatics, she had the goggles on and all," Stevie said.
"We're always trying to find a new experience to give her."
Mrs Jackson said she wouldn't mind going on a jet boat ride next.
Mrs Jackson turned 100 in December, 2022 and she certainly doesn't let her age stop her from doing anything.
"At times she doesn't even use the walking stick, she just takes off," Stevie said.
There is no doubt she has lived an interesting life - serving as a World War II nurse for the Australian Medical Women's Army.
"She's the only one left in Newcastle," Stevie said.
After her time serving in the army, Mrs Jackson worked as an occupational therapist.
"She would teach them basket weaving, and all the crafty stuff that she taught them how to do," Stevie said.
Mrs Jackson has one daughter, three sons (one who has passed), ten grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
