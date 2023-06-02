An excited group of NSW Blues fans and one QLD supporter will have the experience of a lifetime at the State of Origin 3 game in Sydney.
The group of 10 Year 5 and Year 6 students from Cessnock Public School have won a competition which will see them have a premier experience at the State of Origin, including an NRL coaching clinic with former Brisbane Broncos player Sam Thaiday.
The students will also go on a stadium tour, have a jersey presentation and then onto the field to play at half-time against students from Sacred Heart Mount Druitt.
Cessnock Public School Principal Merilyn Burton said the school isn't playing to win, as much as they'd like to.
"It's about giving the kids the opportunity and showing them that anything is possible," she said.
The competition which was run by the NRL was open to schools across NSW, Queensland and South Australia.
Stage 3 teacher Tahnee Milgate who entered the competition on behalf of the school, said she was shocked when she found out the school had been shortlisted.
"I received a phone call a few weeks later confirming that we had won the competition," she said.
The application process required Ms Milgate to answer four questions based on the school and why they deserved to win.
"I spoke about our school being an inclusive school and that we go to most gala days around the area and that we have girls take part in the team, as well as students from our support unit," she said.
Ms Milgate said the decision of selecting which ten students to take wasn't an easy one.
"We chose the students based on their behaviour, attendance and their general liking of the NRL," she said.
Mrs Burton said the students chosen will be good ambassadors for our school.
In addition to their ultimate State of Origin experience, Cessnock public school also received a $5000 grant.
Ms Milgate said the school is in desperate need of rugby league jerseys.
"The plan is to work alongside our local Aboriginal Education Consultative Group to design a local Aboriginal print to put on our rugby league jerseys," she said.
The 10 students, alongside one of their parents, as well as Ms Milgate and Mrs Burton will travel together by bus to Sydney's Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 13.
Mrs Burton said the experience will be something the students will never forget.
"It's incredibly exciting and possibly a once in a lifetime experience for them," she said.
"We're hoping for a decider with a blue's victory."
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
