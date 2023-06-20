Nestled in the heart of Wollombi Valley, Laguna Public School has celebrated 150 years, an event which saw the youngest student and the school's oldest ex-student cut a celebratory cake.
The community joined in on the school's celebrations on May 6 for a morning of music, food, and photo displays dating back to 1939.
Laguna Public School principal Craig Howe said the celebrations marked an amazing day for the school.
"We had our youngest student who is five-years-old and an 88-year-old lady who was a student here in 1947 cut the cake together, which was very special," he said.
The school's library which was built in 1881 was transformed into an historical centre for the day and featured photographic displays of students and teachers from years past.
Mr Howe said the school also put together a time capsule which will be opened in 25 years time.
"The students got to think about what they wanted to put in the time capsule," he said.
"We put in our local community newsletter, some mementos from the day, pencils, pens, and a class photo."
The school was established in 1873 by Henry Brown and to this day his house still stands next door to the school.
Mr Howe said he feels privileged to be the principal.
"Looking back through the photos, you see how the school has changed overtime and you see how it is today and we're all really proud of the school in 2023," he said.
To add to the celebrations, a photograph of students and teachers donning school attire from more than 100 years ago was taken.
The photo was taken in black and white to reflect the school's long history. The school currently has 50 students.
Mr Howe said the school is now looking ahead to the future.
Mr Howe said himself, staff and students have learnt a lot of interesting facts about the school through their research ahead of the milestone event.
"On the very year the school turned 100 in 1973, there was an enrolment of about eight or nine students and the school was being considered for closure," he said.
"Since then the school has been able to establish a lot more solid population."
Today, Laguna Public School has 50 students across Kindergarten to Year 6.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
