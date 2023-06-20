The Advertiser - Cessnock
Laguna Public School hits a milestone of 150 years

150 YEARS: Laguna Public School's youngest student and the school's oldest ex-student cut the celebratory cake on May 6. Picture supplied
Nestled in the heart of Wollombi Valley, Laguna Public School has celebrated 150 years, an event which saw the youngest student and the school's oldest ex-student cut a celebratory cake.

