A new addition to Holy Spirit Primary School at Kurri Kurri is adding plenty of colour to the school grounds and has helped cement the town as the mural capital of the Hunter.
The mural marks number 66 for the town of Kurri Kurri and it was unveiled in a grand opening on August 23.
The art work, which was illustrated by artist Daniel Joyce, consists of 16 panels, with each panel reflecting Holy Spirit's rich history.
The title of the mural project is 'we've got the spirit' and Holy Spirit principal Paul O'Heir said the project has truly been a community endeavour.
"The outcome is absolutely sensational," he said.
Driving the mural project was Holy Spirit's Kellie Lynch.
Mrs Lynch said she thought it would be lovely for the school to have a mural as part of the Towns with Heart mural project.
"We reached out to students such as Cohen who very excitedly took on the task of writing a persuasive letter about why we need a mural at our school," she said.
Year 7 All Saints College St Peter's student Cohen Crockett, who was a school captain at Holy Spirit last year, was an instrumental part of making the mural project possible.
In the submission letter Cohen wrote, he talked about the school being part of the Kurri Kurri community.
"I wrote about how it would be great to include our school and that by having a mural within our school we would be a part of the Kurri Kurri community," he said.
Cohen, who attended the grand mural reveal, said it felt amazing to see it all come together.
"It feels very fulfilling to know that I've left this school and left a part of me here," he said.
Artist Daniel Joyce said it was an honour to work with the staff and students at Holy Spirit.
"One of the first steps was involving the kids and getting their thoughts and ideas on the school and what I could illustrate for them," he said.
Funding for the mural project was made possible thanks to the generous support of APA Kurri Kurri Lateral Pipeline community grants program.
"The grant of $5000 enabled the school to make an idea into a reality," Mr O'Heir said.
