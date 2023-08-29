After announcing $300,000 in upgrades in March, official trialing has started at the Cessnock greyhound trial track.
More than 20 trials were held on Sunday, August 27 with Greyhound Racing NSW CEO (GRNSW) Rob Macaulay and director Kevin Gordon joining Cessnock MP Clayton Barr to announce the news.
"It's really great to see the place up and running," Macaulay said. "We've done some work here, the club's also done some work, and we'll continue to do more work here, but it's really good getting these trials started and the participants I have spoken with already are very excited about it."
The Cessnock track was closed for racing in 2006 but continued to be used for trialling until 2019.
About two years ago, GRNSW announced it planned to upgrade the Cessnock track. Among the works are the installation of new starting boxes and mats, an upgrade to the catching pen, a new lure rail, and the renovation of the track surface. In total more than $150,000 was spent on the works.
"There is a lot of greyhound participants in the Lower Hunter so it's excellent to have as many facilities as we can for them," Macaulay said.
"It's nice to have some different options for participants too, with a nice, wide open, grass track, and people are very enthusiastic about it.
"We want to roll out as many infrastructure improvements as we can all over the place, better, and safer for participants and dogs. We will continue to make improvements here and all over the Hunter and all of NSW as quickly as we can make them."
Charmaine Field was among the participants on Sunday and said it was great Cessnock had a facility to trial at once again, especially to teach little pups how to race.
"I love being down here. I have some great memories for being here at Cessnock," she said.
MP Clayton Barr said Cessnock has a long history with greyhound racing.
"There are dozens of breeders, owners and trainers (in the region) so for the chance to be able to start doing their trials locally again, is just magnificent," he said.
"And it's bringing people back to the track and that's a great thing as well.
"I would love to see greyhound racing live on and grow. The Hunter at large has a long history around greyhounds.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.