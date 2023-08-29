The Advertiser - Cessnock
Trials begin after upgrades to Cessnock greyhound trial track

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 29 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:35pm
From left, GRNSW Director Kevin Gordon, local MP Clayton Barr and GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay at Cessnock trials on Sunday. Picture supplied
After announcing $300,000 in upgrades in March, official trialing has started at the Cessnock greyhound trial track.

