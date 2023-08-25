The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Rotary Club of Cessnock inducts new president at 85th changeover dinner

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
August 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Cessnock committee at the club's annual changeover dinner. Picture supplied
Rotary Club of Cessnock committee at the club's annual changeover dinner. Picture supplied

Graham Rose was inducted as Rotary Club of Cessnock's new president at the club's annual changeover dinner at Cessnock Leagues Club on June 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.