Graham Rose was inducted as Rotary Club of Cessnock's new president at the club's annual changeover dinner at Cessnock Leagues Club on June 29.
Outgoing president George Koncz handed over the reigns to Graham Rose who will hold the position for the next twelve months.
Mr Koncz who has been president three times said it was a great experience to be president again this year.
"I would like to thank every member for their time and efforts in helping with all our projects through the year," he said.
"We are only a small membership in numbers, but we were able to achieve so many hours of service to help our community and to be able to donate back to so many deserving charities."
During the dinner the club also celebrated 86 years of the Rotary Club of Cessnock with a celebratory cake.
Penny McNaughton received the David Clark Award and the club also welcomed their newest member Kim Walters.
The Rotary Club of Cessnock meets every Thursday at 6pm at Cessnock Leagues Club and new members are always welcome. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
