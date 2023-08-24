The popular Tasmanian devil joeys are returning to Our Bushland Festival this year, thanks to wildlife conservation organisation Aussie Ark.
The iconic Tasmanian devil is the world's largest surviving marsupial carnivore and are currently listed as an endangered species.
Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal encourages the community to come along to Our Bushland Festival and take advantage of the opportunity to interact with the Tasmanian devil joeys in person.
"Aussie Ark do a wonderful job ensuring these beautiful creatures are able to live in safety with a bright future ahead," Cr Suvaal said.
"The opportunity to get up close with these fascinating animals will be a truly unique experience for the whole family."
Our Bushland Festival is taking place at Poppethead Park, Kitchener from Saturday, September 9 to Sunday, September 10.
The festival is a celebration of the unique flora and fauna of the Cessnock region and includes bush walking with local ecologists, market and food stalls, mini workshops and free live music all day.
Our Bushland Festival is a free event and all ages are welcome. For more information visit: https://fb.me/e/2EsedYvcA.
