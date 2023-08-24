The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Interact with Tasmanian devil joeys at Our Bushland Festival

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 25 2023 - 8:54am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal with his two sons at last year's Our Bushland Festival. Picture supplied
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal with his two sons at last year's Our Bushland Festival. Picture supplied

The popular Tasmanian devil joeys are returning to Our Bushland Festival this year, thanks to wildlife conservation organisation Aussie Ark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.