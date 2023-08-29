Hunter Domestic Violence Support and Advisory Services (HDVSAS) is spreading love and care through their Love Rugs campaign for domestic violence survivors and their families.
The campaign kicked off in June and will run until November.
Social media coordinator for HDVSAS Hannah Dalton said they wanted the community to be involved in a project to illustrate that everyone has a responsibility to support domestic violence survivors.
"We want local victim-survivors to know that their local community does care, square by square," she said.
"We need domestic violence issues to be part of regular discussions within the community in hopes we can begin to work together as a community to make real change."
As part of the Love Rugs campaign, community members have been crocheting in their spare time and delivering their squares to nominated collection points.
The squares are then joined together to make a Love Rug.
"There's definitely been an impressive community response. "We're never short of squares," Ms Dalton said.
HDVSAS Director Paula Mudd said she is so proud of all the work everyone has done on behalf of the Love Rugs campaign so far.
"A very big thank you to each and everyone of you," she said.
Wild Learning will be hosting a 'Crochet for a Cause' bake sale fundraiser event on September 10 where beginners and experts can gather for a yarn and crochet squares for Love Rugs. All money raised will go to HDVSAS.
