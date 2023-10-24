The alert level for this fire has been downgraded to 'advice' as crews and aircraft work to establish containment lines.
The bush fire is burning two kilometres to the northeast of Cessnock and is burning to the south towards Old Maitland Rd.
Residents in the vicinity of Old Maitland Rd, Quarry Rd, Lavender St and Tunnel Rd, Cessnock, should monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the situation changes.
Residents along Old Maitland Road are being urged by the Rural Fire Service to prepare now as a two kilometre bush fire continues to burn south.
Residents in the vicinity of Quarry Road, Lavender Street and Tunnel Road, Cessnock should monitor conditions.
The out of control blaze, near the Cessnock Waste Management Centre is at the watch and act advice level.
The RFS issued an update at 12.06pm on Tuesday, October 24, which said the fire is burning in the Werakata State Conservation Area and is moving in a southerly direction towards Old Maitland Road.
Old Maitland Road is closed to traffic.
What you need to do
If you are threatened by fire
Cessnock Pistol Club has been evacuated.
Cessnock Waste Management Centre has been temporarily closed due to the road closure.
Other Information
