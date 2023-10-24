Properties along Old Maitland Rd should prepare now.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

Fire may impact on your property. Make your final preparations now.

Fill buckets, sinks and bath tubs with water ready to put out spot fires

Block downpipes and fill your gutters with water to help stop burning embers. Do not get on the roof.

Remove items which can burn from around your home, such as furniture and door mats.

If you have firefighting equipment, get it ready now.

Put on protective clothing made of natural fibres that covers all of your skin. Wear sturdy shoes. Have plenty of drinking water available.

If you are not prepared, your safest option is to leave early.