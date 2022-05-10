Victorian State Ballet presents Cinderella at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this Friday night. Tickets are available at the box office and online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au. Read more here.
Come and meet your local firefighters at the Fire and Rescue NSW Open Day this Saturday from 10am to 2pm, with demonstrations, fire safety advice and more. Participating stations include Cessnock, Bellbird, Paxton, Abermain, Kurri Kurri and Branxton (Kearsley brigade will be at Cessnock).
Central Rural Fire Brigade will hold a car wash and BBQ this Saturday at its station in South Avenue, Cessnock. The car wash will start at 8.30am; $10 per car. Pies and slices will also be for sale.
Hope Estate will host the Big '90s Party this Saturday, with retro DJs, a '90s party band and the biggest '90s mass-karaoke singalong. The event runs from 1pm to 8pm. Tickets at hopeestate.com.au.
The Lovedale Long Lunch returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The progressive lunch sees leading local chefs team up with seven Lovedale wineries to offer guests food, wine and live music among the vineyards. Tickets are selling fast; go to lovedalelonglunch.com.au for details.
Much-loved Sydney a cappella group The Honeybees will perform at Wild Learning, Cessnock this Sunday. Tickets at wildlearning.com.au/workshopshttps://wildlearning.corsizio.com/c/62300095b176e5605b872080. Read more here.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Thomas James.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Madelyn.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Dave Carter. Saturday, Cascadence.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Brent Murphy. Saturday, Impromptu.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Glen Harrison; Bernie. Saturday, Kaylah Anne; Bob Allan.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Nick Rage.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Dreamcatchers. Saturday, Kristy J; Gen-R-8. Sunday, Greg Bryce.
Huntlee Tavern: Saturday, Rock Rhapsody. Sunday, Matt McLaren.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Rox Pianoman.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Cass Eleven.
Paxton Hotel: Friday, Mess @ Midnight.
Peden's Hotel: Saturday, Andy.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Joy Trio. Saturday, 4-FX.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Saturday, Tony Camps. Sunday, Luke Davis.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Anthony Lee. Saturday, Greg Bryce Duo.
Wollombi Tavern: Sunday, Madeleine Hunt.
ECBC Sports will host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea for the Cancer Council on Thursday, May 19 at 11.30am. Entry is by gold coin donation, all are welcome.
Great Northern Trading Post at Laguna will also host a Biggest Morning Tea on May 19, starting at 10am. Tickets are $45, with $5 from each ticket to go to Cancer Council. Call 4998 8244 for bookings.
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Thomas Crane as Freddie Mercury, comes to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 21. Read more here.
The Hunter Valley Wine and Food Festival runs throughout May and June, with more than 40 events on offer. Read more here.
Got an event coming up that you'd like to promote? Email the details to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
