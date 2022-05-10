The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: May 11-17, 2022

May 10 2022 - 7:00am
CLASSIC: The Victorian State Ballet presents Cinderella at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this Friday night.

Victorian State Ballet at CPAC

Victorian State Ballet presents Cinderella at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre this Friday night. Tickets are available at the box office and online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au. Read more here.

