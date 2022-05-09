Cessnock Masters swimmer Lindsey Creed brought home an impressive haul from the Masters Swimming Australia national championships, with five medals from eight events.
Swimming in the 25-29-years women's age division, Creed won silver in the 100m freestyle and 200m backstroke, and bronze in the 25m backstroke, 50m backstroke and 200m medley at the competition.
Advertisement
The short-course competition was held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre at Homebush from April 20 to 24, returning after a two-year COVID-enforced break.
It was Creed's first time swimming at the Australian championships, since joining the Cessnock Masters three years ago, and she said it was a great experience.
"I had never been to a Masters event before. Everyone's so encouraging - and they're all different ages, shapes, sizes, abilities," she said.
Fellow Cessnock Masters members Diane and Noel Partridge served as officials at the national championships, with Diane receiving a trophy in recognition of five years service to the national technical committee.
Her role involves training and signing off new officials in NSW, and updating course notes when new rules are implemented by FINA.
The national championships are held in a different state each year, providing swimmers with a great opportunity to see the country and make new friends.
The minimum age for Masters competitions varies from sport to sport - in swimming, it starts at 18.
Furthermore, old age is not seen as a barrier in the sport - the Cessnock club has taught new swimmers in their seventies and eighties, while at the national championships, a 95-year-old broke two world records in her age group.
Cessnock Masters is on hiatus over winter, but will welcome new members when the season resumes on the first Wednesday night after Cessnock Pool opens for the summer (usually the first week of October).
IN SPORTING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.