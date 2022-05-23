Melbourne Cup Day might be months away, but it's never to early to start planning your outfit.
A group of local volunteers have started a project that will take care of all your headwear needs, while supporting a worthy cause.
The group is making and selling fascinators to raise funds for the Cessnock Christian Christmas Lunch, which will return this year after a two-year absence due to COVID.
Committee member Helen Dyball said the event had usually run on sponsorships and donations from local businesses, but the two-year break means they will need to raise a bit extra to get the event up and running again.
Ms Dyball said the fascinator fundraiser gives people the chance to buy something "handmade in Cessnock, with the funds to go back to the community".
The fascinators will be reasonably priced ($20 to $25), with various colours and designs available.
Fascinators will be on display at local businesses in the near future, but in the meantime, anyone who wants to buy one can call or text Helen on 0419 275 450.
The group was delighted to welcome milliner Margaret Keeble, from Papillon Hats at Morisset, along to last week's workshop to share her advice on making a great fascinator.
The group meets in the Liturgy room at the rear of St Joseph's Church on Wednesdays at 10.30am.
Anyone who wants to make or donate a fascinator, or help out with the Christmas lunch itself, can also contact Helen on the number above.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
