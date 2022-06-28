Cessnock Hornets women's captain Fiona Scanlon has become the first female player in the club's history to break the 300-game mark.
Scanlon notched up the milestone in the Hornets' 5-0 win over Singleton at Turner Park last Friday night.
Advertisement
Across 23 seasons in the black and gold, Scanlon has been part of six premiership-winning sides, four minor premierships and four runners-up; has won two player of the year awards, two coach's player of the year awards and has been named players' player six times.
"I joined the club in 1997 and honestly, couldn't have felt more proud running out onto the field 300 games later," she said.
A talented defender and respected leader, Scanlon has mentored dozens of young players in her quarter-century at the club, missing just two seasons for the birth of her sons Patrick and Oliver.
At 40, Scanlon says she hasn't really considered hanging up the boots.
"It's hard to retire when you play alongside amazing teammates!" she said.
The Hornets Women sit in second spot on the Hunter Valley Interdistrict All-Age Women Friday A-grade competition ladder, with five wins and one loss this season.
IN SPORTING NEWS:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Cessnock Advertiser stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.