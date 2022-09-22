Hunter pubs are set to carve up in this year's Australian Hotels Association Awards for Excellence, the short list naming hospitality venues in Cessnock, Maitland and Branxton.
The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence recognise the achievement of hotels across 28 categories, including dining, entertainment and employees.
Huntlee Tavern, Bellbird Hotel and Harrigan's Irish Pub have all been named as finalists in a variety of categories.
Six Maitland pubs were also named finalists, the Windsor Castle in East Maitland up for seven awards and the Bushrangers Bar and Brassierie in Largs also a high achiever with nominations in five categories, including Best Parmi.
Newcomer Huntlee Tavern at North Rothbury is up for six awards in the categories of Best Family Friendly, Best Regional Redevelopment, Best Regional TAB Venue, Best Cheap Eat Meal, Best Live Music Venue and Regional Chef of the Year for Natalie Samaras.
Owner-director of the Huntlee Tavern Jason Gavin said, "I've got a great team and great management, a really enthusiastic and hard-working team".
The Huntlee Tavern opened in October of 2020, with management striving to create a venue for families and Mr Gavin was particularly proud of receiving the Best Family Friendly award nomination.
"The food was always going to be the backbone of the venue, but it has also evolved into a live entertainment venue," Mr Gavin said.
The venue has live entertainment on Friday and Saturday kicking off after 9pm.
Mr Gavin, who is also the owner-director of the Bellbird Hotel, was delighted the Bellbird Hotel had been named a finalist in the category of Best Draught Beer Quality.
"We've got locals who have been drinking there for 32 years, and they have told us that it's the best beer around town, so we listened and put it up for nomination for the first time," he said.
Harrigan's Irish Pub in Pokolbin was also named a finalist in the category of Best Draught Beer Quality and Regional Chef of the Year for Sam Harman.
This year's AHA NSW awards will be held on October 24 at the Cutaway, Barangaroo.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
