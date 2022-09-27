Critically-acclaimed theatre production Erth's Prehistoric World roars into town this long weekend, with shows at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Saturday at 10am and 12pm. Read more here.
To celebrate the launch of the highly-anticipated Splash Pad, Cessnock City Council is offering free entry to Cessnock Pool this long weekend. From 9am to 5pm Saturday to Monday, there will be free entry to the pool, plus there a range of lawn games, and a free sausage sizzle from 11am to 2pm.
Leukaemia Foundation fundraising event Light the Night will be held at the Cessnock TAFE grounds on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Read more here.
Cessnock City Library's annual book sale is under way, with an array of ex-library resources, including pre-loved library books, magazines, music and DVDs on offer. The sale runs until Friday, September 30 or until all items are sold.
Amaze and Play runs at Hunter Valley Gardens daily throughout the school holidays. Attractions include a giant jungle maze, enormous inflatable obstacle course, bubble zone and a fairy and gnome wonderland. Tickets at huntervalleygardens.com.au.
PCYC Cessnock runs a range of sporting and creative activities throughout the school holidays. Book online or by calling the club on 4991 1407.
Bimbadgen: Friday, Rox Pianoman.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Cass Eleven.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Madelyn.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Emily Smith. Saturday, Cascadence.
Chateau Elan: Friday, Darren Rolling Keys.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Pete Gelzinnis. Saturday, Impact Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Finnian Johnson; Teasha and Mari. Sunday, Bernie.
Cypress Lakes Resort: Friday, Cass Eleven. Sunday, Nick Rage.
Dashville, Lower Belford: Friday-Sunday, Dashville Skyline ft. William Crighton, Andy Golledge Band, The Black Sorrows, Thornbird, Frazey Ford, Melody Pool and many, many more. Read more here.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Saturday, Bliss Bomb.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Brother Hollow. Saturday, Dean Kyrwood; Gen-R-8. Sunday, Arvidson.
Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Revampt (2.30pm-6.30pm).
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Pocket Aces. Sunday, Karen O'Shea.
Paxton Hotel: Friday, Maryanne Rex.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Jackson Besley.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Saturday, Onshore. Sunday, Luke Furbank.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Friday, Revampt. Saturday, Soul Station (Coyotes Cantina grand opening night). Sunday, The Johnny and June Cash Show.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Anthony Lee.
Weston Workers Club: Saturday, Karaoke with DJ Baker Boy.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Warehouse sale, Saturday and Sunday (10am-5pm); free face painting, Saturday and Sunday (11am-2pm); live music by Cass Eleven, Sunday (12pm-3.30pm).
De Bortoli Wines: Hunter Wine Country Markets, Saturday and Monday.
Kevin Sobels Wines: Handmade in the Hunter markets, Saturday and Sunday.
Mount Pleasant Wines: Lobster and semillon pop-up, launches Saturday, runs throughout spring.
OCTOBER 22-29: Kurri Kurri Community Festival.
OCTOBER 30: Cessnock Stomp Festival.
NOVEMBER 6: Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix.
NOVEMBER 30: Cessnock Walks Kawuma.
Send your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
