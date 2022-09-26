The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

LJ Hooker Cessnock wins best small real estate agency at REINSW 2022 Awards for Excellence

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
September 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REINSW president Peter Matthews, with Bryce Gibson, Mellissa Gibson, Bree Perkins and Sophie Finlay from LJ Hooker Cessnock, and Ben Mitchell from award sponsor Realtair, at the REINSW Awards for Excellence. Picture supplied.

A Cessnock agency was among the winners at the 2022 Real Estate Institute New South Wales (REINSW) Awards for Excellence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.