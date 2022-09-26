A Cessnock agency was among the winners at the 2022 Real Estate Institute New South Wales (REINSW) Awards for Excellence.
LJ Hooker Cessnock won the best small real estate agency category at the awards, which are in their 25th year and are recognised as the most prestigious and respected real estate industry awards event in NSW.
LJ Hooker Cessnock owners Bryce and Mellissa Gibson, who have both worked in real estate for more than 20 years, said the award is a career highlight and a credit to their amazing team.
"Being a family-owned and run business, it is a pleasure to lead the hard-working and dedicated team," Mr Gibson said.
"I would like to thank the team for the amazing work they do daily within our local community, as well as my wife Mellissa - without your guidance, behind the scenes and mentoring this award would not have been possible.
"A huge congratulations to the other finalists, and a huge thank you to the sponsors, without sponsors we would not be able to celebrate awards nights like this.
"I also want to thank Matilda and Bronte, our two girls who often spend a fair bit of time here at the office with mum and dad, we hope that we make you proud!"
REINSW president Peter Matthews says this year's Awards for Excellence celebrated those who've really gone that extra mile despite such trying times.
"Yet again we were impressed by the number of entrants into the Awards for Excellence despite a year of unprecedented challenges," Mr Matthews said.
"What a year it has been! Agents were having to rise to the challenge of more COVID lockdowns, the devastating floods as well as the very strong market throughout 2021 and into 2022 before economic measures saw the beginning of a slowdown in the market.
"With so many deserving nominees, choosing the top professional and agency for each category, was extremely tough.
"Those who received a winner's trophy should be incredibly proud of their achievement."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
