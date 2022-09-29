Councillor John Moores has been re-elected as Cessnock's deputy mayor.
The Liberal councillor's contest for the position was unopposed at council's September meeting and he will serve a one-year term.
The role of deputy mayor at Cessnock City Council is elected annually by presiding councillors.
Cr Moores was installed as deputy mayor at the first meeting of this council in February this year, following the COVID-delayed December 2021 election. Council voted on the position again in September to realign with the local government election cycle.
Cr Moores said it has been a privilege to serve the Cessnock community as deputy mayor.
"I am thrilled to continue in the role and work towards making more positive change," he said.
"Having lived and worked in the Cessnock local government area for almost 50 years, I am passionate about our area and love seeing growth, and giving back to the community.
"I look forward to working with Mayor Suvaal, the councillors, and the community in the year ahead as we continue to deliver positive outcomes."
Cessnockmayor Jay Suvaal congratulated Cr Moores on his continuation in the role and commended him for his passion and enthusiasm for the Cessnock community.
