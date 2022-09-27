Cessnock's first dedicated wine and cocktail bar, Samasama, has opened in the heart of town.
Owned by Marlene and Matt Fulham, Samasama is located in the Cessnock Central complex, next door to the Fulhams' popular burger restaurant Burgerfiend.
Samasama is named after a Filipino word for 'togetherness', and Marlene says she hopes it will bridge the gap between Cessnock and the Hunter Valley vineyards, while providing a different option for locals and visitors seeking a "casual yet refined" bar and dining experience.
The Fulhams opened Burgerfiend in Cooper Street in 2017 after moving from Sydney for a tree-change with their young family.
They realised there was a gap in the market for a wine bar in Cessnock, and the idea for Samasama grew from there.
"Cessnock is the gateway to the vineyards, but didn't have a wine bar," Marlene said.
"We hope it will boost the positive profile of Cessnock, and encourage other businesses to open here.
"We have made it a personal mission of ours to give Cessnock some love."
Samasama offers boutique Hunter Valley wines, specialty cocktails and craft beers, and its menu features share plates, woodfired pizzas and desserts.
It's not fine dining, but designed to be shared.
"We're breaking the rules - you come in and pick a share plate each, and a pizza, pop it in the middle and you share," Marlene said.
Samasama operates under a small bar licence, meaning no minors are allowed, and it has a dress code (no thongs allowed) to maintain the overall experience.
For a small bar it's not that small - much bigger than the Fulhams planned when they secured the lease on the former Tina Louise homewares shop last year.
They added two empty shops at the rear of the complex, plus the adjoining courtyard - which they have enclosed and now boasts a stunning Wizard of Oz mural by Sydney artist Reubzz.
There's also a loft upstairs which they hope to eventually use as a private function room.
In the meantime, Burgerfiend moved into the premises next door (formerly Coffee Club) in April this year.
But they're strictly two separate businesses, with no food or drink from one venue permitted at the other.
Marlene says it's "quite surreal" that Samasama is finally open, and that the response has been great since opening last Thursday.
"We were packed out over the weekend, it has been awesome," she said.
"The support from the community has been amazing - people are saying 'thank you for opening this - we don't have to drive for an hour to sit and have a nice drink'."
Samasama is located in the Cessnock Central complex (entry on Keene Street) and is open from 12pm to 9.30pm Thursday, Sunday and Monday (hospitality night); and 12pm to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday. Book your table at samasama.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
