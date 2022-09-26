If you're out and about in Cessnock early this Saturday morning, be sure to keep an eye out for Jewel Harrison-Northrop and her family on their bikes.
Ten-year-old Jewel has organised a charity ride to raise funds for Cancer Council in memory of her grandmother Robyn Northrop, who passed away in 2019.
The ride will depart Bellbird at 6am Saturday, stopping overnight at Karuah, and will finish at Hawks Nest on Sunday - covering a distance of 105 kilometres.
Jewel and her family started fundraising and training about 12 months ago, and have raised more than $14,000 through donations from the community.
Jewel will be joined her parents Melanie and Andrew, brother Banjo and sister Dot, and her aunty, uncle and cousin for the ride.
She said she's "nervous and excited" that the big ride is almost here, and she's looking forward to the sausage sizzle at the end.
To make a donation, find 'Jewel's Journey for Cancer' at doitforcancer.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.