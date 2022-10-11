The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/News/History

Unlocking the Past: Heddon Greta's forgotten race course

By Kimberly O'Sullivan
October 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The speedway mural by Jeremy Kang is part of Towns With Heart's Kurri Kurri Mural Project. Picture supplied.

The Heddon Greta speedway is part of our racing history, with the site once one of NSW's top speedway circuits. What is lesser known is that the track was originally founded for a different kind of racing - horse racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.