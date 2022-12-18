The Advertiser - Cessnock
Jack Holder upstages three former Aussie champs two win fifth NSW crown in a row

Updated December 18 2022 - 2:29pm, first published 2:26pm
Jack Holder (right) claimed the NSW Solo Speedway Championship from older brother and former world champion Chris (left). Picture supplied.

Reigning champion Jack Holder claimed his fifth NSW Open Speedway Solo Championship in a row from a world-class field including his older brother and former world champion Chris at Kurri Kurri Speedway on Saturday night.

