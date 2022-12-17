The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Cessnock Walks Kawuma committee makes $500 donation to Cessnock District Rescue Squad

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
December 17 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock District Rescue Squad volunteers James Harris and Vicki West and Cessnock Walks Kawuma committee members Robyn Beveridge and Sonia Sharpe.

Without the help of the local volunteer rescue association, Cessnock Walks Kawuma simply wouldn't go ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.