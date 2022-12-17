Without the help of the local volunteer rescue association, Cessnock Walks Kawuma simply wouldn't go ahead.
The walk against domestic violence on November 30 saw more than 600 people march through the Cessnock CBD, with volunteers from Cessnock District Rescue Squad assisting with traffic control.
The walk committee this week made a $500 donation to the rescue squad as a token of their appreciation.
"We value their commitment to our community and their assistance to our walk," Cessnock Walks Kawuma committee chairperson Sonia Sharpe said.
"Because they came and helped us, we wanted to help them in return."
Rescue squad spokesperson James Harris said the donation would be put towards a fridge for their vehicle, to ensure the volunteers always have access to cold water while out on the job.
"The welfare of our guys is paramount," he said.
Cessnock Walks Kawuma will return on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Check out our video from this year's event below.
IN THE NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.