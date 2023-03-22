The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Things to Do

Hermitage Lodge introduces new Italian restaurant, Pescara

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scampi butterflied and baked, topped with a lemon, garlic and butter sauce is among the dishes on Pescara's menu at Hermitage Lodge, Pokolbin.

A CHANGE in ownership at Pokolbin boutique accommodation venue Hermitage Lodge has paved the way for a new on-site restaurant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.