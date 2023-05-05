Community members can get their hands on 17 double passes to the inaugural Hunter Valley Wildlife Park Community Day on Sunday, June 18, just by supporting local.
For the chance to win, individuals must tell council about their favourite tourism experience in the Cessnock Local Government Area (LGA).
Tourism experiences can include visiting an attraction, tourism business, gallery, vineyard or anything else worth mentioning.
Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said with so many amazing places to visit across the LGA he knows it will be hard for people to pick just one and he encourages individuals to enter multiple times.
"The Cessnock region has some of the most exciting tourism experiences on offer," Cr Suvaal said.
"Tell us what you love doing and you'll have a chance to win."
To enter, post your entry to Facebook and Instagram, set it to public, and use the hashtag #supportlocalcessnock. If you mention a business, tag them in your post.
The competition will run from May 1 to May 31. Winners will be selected at random.
In addition to the 17 double passes, council is giving away a further two double passes for an exclusive animal encounter only for those that attend on the day, and funding entry for 50 people with a mobility impairment and their carers.
Follow Hunter Valley Wildlife Park's Facebook page for updates in the weeks ahead and for more information visit: https://advancecessnock.com.au/supportlocal/.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.