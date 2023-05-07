The Advertiser - Cessnock
Scone Thoroughbreds dominant 48-14 winners over Great Branxton in Group 21

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated May 7 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 2:00pm
The Greta Branxton Colts in action against Denman in round two of the Group 21 competition on Sunday, April 23. Picture by Daniel Johnson
The Scone Thoroughbreds capped a big weekend with a 48-14 win over Greta Braxton Colts to register their first win of the Bengalla Group-21 rugby league competition.

