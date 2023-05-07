The Scone Thoroughbreds capped a big weekend with a 48-14 win over Greta Braxton Colts to register their first win of the Bengalla Group-21 rugby league competition.
As the Scone Horse Festival Parade got under way on Saturday, May 6, the Thoroughbreds ran out nine tries to three winners at Greta Central Oval.
The loss is the first for the Colts who were the competitions' only undefeated team heading into the round four match. Scone were unbeaten last year on their way to the premiership.
Ashton Frost, Daniel Ritter, Jared Austin and Adam Clydsdale scored doubles for Scone. Harry Hobden, Dylon Edwards and Billy Mitchell crossed for Greta Branxton.
Denman beat Aberdeen 24-22 in a tight affair at Denman Oval to rise to second on the ladder, one point behind the Colts with two wins, a loss and a draw.
Five-eighth James Olds scored a hat-trick for the Devils. Singleton host Muswellbrook on Sunday afternoon.
In a tough afternoon for Greta Branxton, the reserve grade side were beaten 40-0 by Scone. The Colts are third in reserve grade with a win and a loss to start the season.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.