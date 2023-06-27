Cessnock young adult fiction author Jason Matheson hopes to inspire fellow writers at a creative writing workshop.
The workshop which will focus on creative writing is the perfect opportunity for young writers to enhance their skills.
Mr Matheson who has been a librarian at St Philips Christian College at Nulkaba for the past seven years said he is excited to run his first public workshop.
"The workshop is for those who love writing but also people who are into dungeons and dragons and want to become better story tellers," he said.
Mr Matheson said worldbuilding (the process of constructing an imaginary world) will be one of the activities involved at the workshops.
"I'd also like to show them how to experiment with genres and show them how to add elements of different genres," he said.
The two one-hour workshops will run as part of the school holiday program for Cessnock and Kurri Kurri libraries and is aimed at kids aged ten years and above.
The first workshop will take place on Wednesday, July 12 at Kurri Kurri library from 11am to 12pm, followed by an afternoon workshop at Cessnock Library from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
"I'm excited to see what kind of kids will attend and what type of direction it'll go," Mr Matheson said.
Mr Matheson who became a published author 12 months ago said it feels amazing to finally be a published author.
His first young adult fiction novel is titled, 'Buzzbomb and the Jaws of Krashka,' a first of a series.
To reserve a spot at one of the workshops, head to Cessnock City Library's website or give them a call on 02 4993 4399.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
