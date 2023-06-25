Kew Jaliens introduced Liam Wilson at half time for Connor Heydon, and the Bears attacking intent was evident as Connor Evans tried his luck from distance less than two minutes after the restart; unfortunately for the home faithful, his attempt was well over the bar. In the 49th minute, however, disaster struck for the Bears. A lax moment in midfield saw what looked to be a totally innocuous low clearance from Pate trickle through everybody and land at the feet of Thompson out wide in an excellent pocket of space, with Hurley having allowed him to drift away unopposed. Mitch Dobson was caught in two minds as Thompson threaded a pass through for Crowley to latch on to, and at that point Alessandro Ouwerkerk was left with little chance to make a covering tackle as the clinical Crowley deposited the ball past Gerard Roebuck and into the back of the net.