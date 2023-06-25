The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

NPL Nothern NSW: Maitland Magpies beat Weston Bears 3-1 to claim 'El Clasicoal'

By Tim Klingbiel
Updated June 26 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bears captain Chris Hurley (left) competes with Maitland's Ty Cousins at Weston Park on Sunday, June 25. Picture by ANFN
Bears captain Chris Hurley (left) competes with Maitland's Ty Cousins at Weston Park on Sunday, June 25. Picture by ANFN

One of the more anticipated 'El Clasicoal' fixtures in recent memory awaited an enthusiastic near-capacity crowd at Rockwell Automation Park as the second-placed Weston Workers Bears hosted a fast-rising Maitland outfit who had elevated themselves into fourth spot off the back of six consecutive victories following a catastrophic start to their campaign that saw them win just two of their opening nine fixtures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.