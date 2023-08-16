Cessnock students gained plenty of inspiration at Cessnock City Council's annual school leader's morning tea last week.
School leaders across the Cessnock local government area gathered at Cessnock Performance Arts Culture (PACC), where they heard from an inspirational guest speaker.
The guest speaker for this year's event was Central Coast-based multidisciplinary athlete Elana Withnall.
Ms Withnall has represented Australia in heptathlon, bobsled and rugby sevens, and her career has seen her overcome several adversities, including breaking her back in 2016.
She is currently training toward achieving her childhood dream of being an Olympian.
Council's school leader's morning tea event was hosted by Cessnock City Council Mayor, Jay Suvaal and he said the annual event was an example of how council supports the next generation of leaders in our community.
"The School Leaders' morning tea is an excellent opportunity to facilitate discussions with dedicated, resilient and passionate guest speakers, which in turn inspires the young leaders of the next generation," Cr Suvaal said.
"Elana Withnall is a wonderfully accomplished individual with a positive attitude which has seen her overcome many ups and downs, and I hope that each of our guests found her story as inspirational as I did."
The School Leaders' Morning Tea is held annually in conjunction with Local Government Week.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.