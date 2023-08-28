A unit on Hughes Close, Kurri Kurri went up in flames this afternoon, leaving the property severely damaged.
Fire and Rescue NSW was called to the property at about 12.45pm on Monday, August 28.
The fire was contained to the unit of origin and no one was trapped or injured.
A Fire and Rescue NSW Kurri Kurri firefighter told Australian Community Media the unit was severely damaged, and was extinguished at 2.45pm.
Two lines of 38 millimetre hoses were used to put out the blaze.
Investigations are continuing into the fire's origin.
