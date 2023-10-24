Do you know someone in our community who deserves recognition for their outstanding contributions?
Time is ticking away, with Cessnock City Council's 2024 Australia Day award nominations closing soon.
The community is encouraged to nominate locals who they think deserve to be recognised.
Nominations can be for an outstanding achievement during the past year or a significant contribution to the Cessnock community over a number of years.
Categories include Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (16-25 years), Senior Citizen of the Year (65 and over), the Maree Callaghan Award for a young female achiever, community event of the year, sport, environment, heritage and community awards.
From quiet achievers to go-getters, young adults to senior citizens, the 2023 Cessnock Australia Day award winners were all celebrated at this year's award ceremony.
Cessnock City Mayor Jay Suvaal said the City of Cessnock Australia Day Awards offer the community a chance to acknowledge and honour individuals who actively contribute to the local area.
"Time is running out to nominate someone within our community who truly deserves recognition for their exceptional contributions in this year's awards, so get your nomination in before November 6," he said.
Nominations for this year's awards are open until Monday, November 6.
Visit council's website for the full list of categories or to make a nomination.
