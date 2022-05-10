Three significant planning documents for the future of Cessnock are now on public exhibition.
Cessnock City Council's annual Operational Plan and Budget, four-year Delivery Program and its Draft Community Strategic Plan Cessnock 2036 are open for community feedback until Thursday, June 3.
The Community Strategic Plan is the highest-level strategy that council prepares as part of its Integrated Planning and Reporting Framework. It identifies the community's main priorities for the future, and is the guiding document for council's programs, plans and reports.
The 2022-23 operational plan includes a $53.8 million capital works program, $28 million of which is grant funded, while remaining in surplus. There has also been an increase in resourcing to fast-track this largely grant-funded program of works, as well as an investment in trainee and apprentice roles.
In line with community feedback, local roads and pathways will receive a $27 million investment in 2022-23, and the roads maintenance budget will have a 14.3 per cent increase to $5.8 million.
Cessnock City Council's acting general manager Robert Maginnity said the community's success relies heavily on council's ability to strategically plan for the future and deliver positive outcomes for every resident in the Cessnock LGA.
"The Draft 2022-26 Delivery Program incorporates hundreds of projects and initiatives that will provide far reaching social, economic and environmental benefits to our community," Mr Maginnity said.
"We have heard overwhelmingly from our community that our road network is in need of attention, and I think residents will be pleased to see additional funds and resources invested in this area."
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal is encouraging local residents to view the plans and provide feedback.
"The voices of our residents are critical to ensure we are meeting their needs, and getting these plans right," Cr Suvaal said.
"There are some really exciting projects coming up in 2022-23 including the commencement of the RFS Aviation Fire Base project, the Bridges Hill to Wine Country Drive shared pathway, and the completion of the Branxton-to-Greta Cycleway."
The 2022-23 budget also includes the completion of the Cessnock Airport upgrade; continuing works on Wollombi Road; the Kurri Kurri Town Centre upgrade; Black Spot road renewal works at George Downes Drive, Bucketty and Oakey Creek Road, Pokolbin; the replacement of Watagan Creek bridge at Laguna and renewal work on Sandy Creek Road, Quorrobolong.
Residents can have their say on the documents by visiting council's website.
