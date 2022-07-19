The Winery Running Festival Hunter Valley made a successful return on the weekend, after a two-year COVID-enforced break.
The festival was staged out of the grounds of Wandin Estate at Lovedale on Sunday, with 900 runners taking part.
"The event was huge success albeit three years in making and finally needing to be relocated on the venue due to the oval being unusable due to rain," event organiser Paul Humphreys of H Events said.
"We ended up with 900 entries and almost 1500 spectators - lower than normal, but COVID is still affecting most of our races - and a huge number of runners from out of town.
"The event generated lots of economic benefit to the Hunter."
Humphreys said the new course and location were well-received.
"The hills around Wandin and Talga Road had plenty of people rating it a hard run," he said.
"It was a genuine festival of fun and running."
Stephen Wong won the men's half-marathon in a time of 1:26.21 and Adrienne Dickson took out the women's half-marathon in 1:34.05 (see the full list of results at wineryrun.com).
Humphreys said he is keen to reintroduce the Hunter Valley Marathon next year.
Meanwhile, H Events' Wollombi Wild Ride is just over six weeks away. The mountain bike event will take place on Saturday, September 3, with three courses to choose from. Find out more at wollombiwildride.net.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
