The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Carols in the Park returns to Cessnock Sportsground for the first time since 2018

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated October 12 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carols in the Park 2018 (its most recent year). The event returns on Friday, December 2, 2022. Picture by Gray Clack, Cessnock City Council

The sleigh bells will be jingling at Cessnock Sportsground on Friday, December 2 when the much-loved Carols in the Park returns after a three-year hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.