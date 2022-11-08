In November 1951 Cessnock Municipal Council adopted the Library Act. A year later our first free public library was set up, situated in a meeting room within Council Chambers on Wollombi Road, near Cessnock swimming pool. Access to the library was via Shakespeare Park, then on the corner of Allandale and Wollombi Roads. The library had an official opening on November 28, enrolled its first members on December 1, 1952, with borrowing allowed the next day.