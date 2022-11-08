In 1939 the NSW government passed the Library Act which made provision for the creation, maintenance and management of free public libraries. The Act was the culmination of four years of activism by the Free Library Movement of NSW, who campaigned for the establishment of such libraries.
Public libraries were to ensure that residents of every local government area would have access to free membership of a public library. Public libraries were enthusiastically embraced across the political spectrum, by organisations as diverse as the Country Women's Association and the Communist Party of Australia.
In November 1951 Cessnock Municipal Council adopted the Library Act. A year later our first free public library was set up, situated in a meeting room within Council Chambers on Wollombi Road, near Cessnock swimming pool. Access to the library was via Shakespeare Park, then on the corner of Allandale and Wollombi Roads. The library had an official opening on November 28, enrolled its first members on December 1, 1952, with borrowing allowed the next day.
Two people were employed to work there, Pat Vile, who became our first librarian and Barbara Baird, a library assistant. They had both spent months training in the State Library of NSW to become equipped for their new roles.
Cessnock's public library grew steadily and in June 1958 moved into its second home. This much larger library, in nearby North Avenue, was named the Edgeworth David Memorial Library. By this time the library book stock had grown to 39,615 publications and the library had a staff of 11.
In June 1961 a new library was opened in Lang Street, Kurri Kurri now the site of the Kurri Early Childhood Centre.
Weston Library opened in May 1967, in the School of Arts building next to the former Capitol Theatre, now the Weston Civic Centre. It had 5000 books made up from the School of Arts Library and the Cessnock Library collection.
In April 1983 a new Cessnock public library was opened at 65-67 Vincent Street, which is still its home today.
At Kurri Kurri an extensive renovation of the former Co-operative Society building, known as The Store, had been undertaken. In October 1983 a large new library opened in part of the building and is still operating from this site.
Next month we are turning 70, so come in and wish us a happy birthday!
