The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/News/History
Our History

Unlocking the Past: Cessnock Library turns 70 in November 2022

By Kimberly O'Sullivan
November 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Vile, Cessnock's first Librarian, at Cessnock Hospital in 1955. The library had an books-to-beds program in conjunction with the hospital and Cessnock Lions Club.

In 1939 the NSW government passed the Library Act which made provision for the creation, maintenance and management of free public libraries. The Act was the culmination of four years of activism by the Free Library Movement of NSW, who campaigned for the establishment of such libraries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.