ANZ Cessnock branch set to close in April 2023

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
November 9 2022 - 5:00am
Cessnock town coordinator Anthony Burke and mayor Jay Suvaal outside the ANZ Cessnock branch, which is set to close in April 2023. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

Community and business leaders have slammed ANZ's decision to shut its Cessnock branch, which comes just a weeks after the bank announced a $6.55 billion profit over the last year.

