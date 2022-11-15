The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: November 16-22, 2022

November 16 2022 - 12:30am
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: November 16-22

SANTA COMES TO RICHMOND VALE

Santa Claus will make his annual visit to Richmond Vale Railway Museum this Sunday. As in past years, Santa will arrive by steam-hauled train, arriving around noon. The museum, canteen and souvenir shop will also be open. Gates open at 9.30am. Read more here.

