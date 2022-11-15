What's on around Cessnock and beyond: November 16-22

Santa Claus will make his annual visit to Richmond Vale Railway Museum this Sunday. As in past years, Santa will arrive by steam-hauled train, arriving around noon. The museum, canteen and souvenir shop will also be open. Gates open at 9.30am. Read more here.
Cessnock Library will host a special Storytime session at Huntlee Park this Thursday at 10am. Featuring songs and stories, this event is ideal for children aged 0-5 and their families. No bookings required, just show up on the day.
A morning tea supporting White Ribbon Australia will be held at Happi Chicken in Kurri Kurri on Thursday. White Ribbon is the global social movement to eliminate gendered violence in local communities. The morning tea will start at 10am.
The 2022 NSW Under 21 Speedway Solo Championship will be held at Kurri Kurri Speedway Club on Saturday. It's a championship triple header with the 2022 NSW Junior 250 and Junior 125 Speedway Solo Championship also being held. Read more here.
Kevin Sobels Wines: Handmade in the Hunter markets, Saturday 9am-2pm.
Kiosk @ The Tennis Club: Spring Pop-Up featuring Green Sista Plant Co, Little Rituals and Lippy Mae Collective, Saturday 9am-1pm.
Marthaville Arts and Cultural Centre: 200 Wollombi Road, Sunday from 9am. There will be a variety of stalls, from cakes to crafts to costumes, plus Devonshire tea in the hall, and a barbecue lunch by Cessnock Rotary.
Miller Park Hotel, Branxton: The Valley Markets, Sunday 9.30am to 2pm.
Bellbird Hotel: Saturday, Decades.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Wez Thompson.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Tim Harding (lounge); The Viper Creek Band (auditorium). Saturday, Deuce.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Friday, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland. Sunday, Music of the Night (a tribute to the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber).
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Dean Dee. Saturday, Cascadence.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Elisa Kate; Teasha & Mari. Saturday, Thomas James; Meagan Jane.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, Tony Camps.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, Outerphase. Sunday, Tim Usher.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Pocket Aces. Saturday, TK; Area 51. Sunday, Greg Bryce.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, Discovery: The Daft Punk Show. Saturday, 4FX. Sunday, Damien; Sunset Sunday Sounds.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Karen O'Shea.
Neath Hotel: Saturday, Maryanne Rex.
Nineteen Hunter Valley: Friday, Sami Cooke. Saturday, Sarah Christine.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Trinity Woodhouse.
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Andrew G.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, Joy Trio. Saturday, Crawfish Stew.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Friday, Drag Queen Bingo.
Samasama: Thursday, Andy Abra.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Scotty Mac. Saturday, Dream Catchers. Sunday, Brandon Duff.
Wollombi Tavern: Sunday, Madeleine Hunt.
Laguna Hall: Wednesday-Saturday, Cuckoo. Tickets at valleyartists.org.
Hunter Valley Gardens' Christmas Lights Spectacular will run nightly from November 4 until January 26 (closed Christmas Day). Visit huntervalleygardens.com.au for tickets.
Wednesday, November 30: Cessnock Walks Kawuma, domestic violence awareness event, 11am start. Read more here.
Friday, December 2: Carols in the Park at Cessnock Sportsground. Read more here.
Saturday, December 3: Cessnock Customer Service Awards at Cessnock Leagues Club. Tickets are on sale here.
Saturday, April 1, 2023: Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at Roche Estate, Pokolbin. Read more here.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
