A squad from MJ's Dance Studio at Pokolbin has qualified for the 2023 Showcase National Dance Championships, which will be held on the Gold Coast in January.
First held in 1994, the Showcase National Dance Championships is recognised as Australia's biggest dance event, with more than 2500 dancers and 500 groups set to take to the stage.
Two tap dance teams from MJ's gained entry into the Showcase competition after winning first place trophies in their respective categories at the Ooh La La Dance Extravaganza in Bathurst last month.
It's the first time MJ's has qualified for such a prestigious dance championship.
MJ's principal Jessica Kroek said she is "beyond proud" of the team, and congratulated each dancer on the "commitment, hard work and professionalism demonstrated on this journey to nationals".
The squad of 16 dancers - aged eight to 16 - is also in the running to participate in the Battle of the Stars closing event.
The squad will be raising funds for their trip to the nationals, with a bowls day and trivia afternoon at East Cessnock Bowling Club on Sunday, November 27, and a major raffle is being organised.
Anyone who would like to support their fundraising or donate a prize can email mjsnationals23@gmail.com or call Heidi on 0448 669 544.
