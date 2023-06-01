Thousands of tea parties were held around the nation during May as the Cancer Council fundraiser Australia's Biggest Morning Tea celebrated its 30th birthday.
In Cessnock, about 10 businesses and organisations were among this year's hosts, including Cessnock Leagues Club and the Rotary Club of Cessnock.
A small but mighty group of people attended Cessnock Leagues Club mad hatter's-themed tea party on Thursday, May 25 - the group raising $900 for the Cancer Council.
Community Engagement Manager Krystal Sellars said the Biggest Morning Tea is an event the club is always happy to support.
"Cancer touches everyone and community is at the heart of what we as the club have to offer," she said.
Both staff and members of the community got into the spirit of the theme and wore their most creative hat attire.
Ms Sellars said the inspiration for the mad hatter's tea party came from a previous Biggest Morning Tea held at the Cessnock Leagues Club years prior.
"It's a fun way to raise funds for a really important cause," she said.
If you were unable to attend the event but would still like to donate, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/cessnockleagues
"We'd like to thank our staff, local businesses and members of the community who supported our event," Ms Sellars said.
Members of the Rotary Club of Cessnock rallied together to host a Biggest Morning Tea on Wednesday, May 24 and it was described as a lovely morning enjoyed by all.
Guests enjoyed a high tea styled morning, featuring a number of sweet and savoury treats, including traditional cucumber and chicken sandwiches and chocolate raspberry cheesecake.
Events Director Vicki Steep said she was very happy with the response from the community.
"We had about 26 people turn up and next year we are hoping to have something bigger and better next year," she said.
On the day, the Rotary Club of Cessnock raised over $850 to go towards the Cancer Council.
"I thought that was a fantastic outcome for the amount of people that was there," Ms Steep said.
There was also a silent auction raffle, as well as Ron Jackson playing music throughout the morning.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
