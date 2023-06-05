SOUTHS were knocked out of last year's finals series by Cessnock.
A 12-man Lions also went down to the Goannas in the opening round of 2023.
On Sunday Souths exacted some revenge, overturning a combined scoreline of 120-44 from their last three encounters and moving within two competition points of the Coalfields club.
Rallying from six down early in the second half, 14 unanswered points helped the home side beat Cessnock 22-14 at Townson Oval.
"I wasn't really concerned about last year, but I knew when we played them up there in round one and they put 50 past us that hurt a lot," Souths coach Andrew Ryan told the ACM after full-time.
"I didn't feel like we were that bad a team but I knew they were a very good side, which is what makes today even better. For us to come from behind and peg them back, even in the second half we had a heap of defence to do, it was really impressive."
A fifth straight win for Souths (14), coupled with losses for The Entrance and Macquarie (12), mean they now sit outright fourth on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder.
Cessnock (16), having also slipped to Wyong (16) last round after a perfect start to their campaign, share second spot. Maitland (18) move clear in front.
"I hadn't been thinking ladder, it was all about coming up against a team who'd been first for most of the year. It was a massive challenge for us," Ryan said.
Harry Croker and the two wingers, Harry Van Dartal and Jacob Afflick, were strong for Souths. Reeve Howard was the main injury concern, the Lions fullback suffering a suspected broken hand.
Cessnock captain-coach Harry Siejka was put on report after being sent to the sin bin late in proceedings.
The Goannas led 10-8 at the break. Van Dartel (14-all), Croker (18-14) and halfback Angus Ernst (22-14) crossed for Souths between the 54th and 73rd minutes.
Elsewhere on Sunday, already reeling from last week's departures of David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) and Will Pearsall (ACL injury), The Entrance suffered another setback with pivot Jack Burraston assisted from the field during an 8-4 loss to Central at EDSACC Oval. It was 2-0 at half-time.
Saturday saw Wyong edge out Macquarie 22-14, Wests hold off Northern Hawks 24-20 and Maitland breeze past Kurri Kurri 40-12.
