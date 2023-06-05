Heydon in particular was consistently impressive both on and off the ball, as was Connor Evans in a free role. The former Connor paired a tireless work rate with a great football IQ to regularly starve opposition defenders of time on the ball and create opportunities seemingly from thin air for his own side, while the latter was demonstrating his versatility and knowledge of positional responsibilities to sit in and provide cover for Hurley when appropriate, allowing the skipper to utilise his attacking instincts - which at times have been shackled this season by his defensive duties - while also occupying the centre of the park when in possession to both catalyse attacks and position himself well to break up the play as soon as the ball was turned over.