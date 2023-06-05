The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Greta Branxton Colts big winners, Singleton win in Jake Smith milestone game

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greta Branxton five-eighth Patrick Andrews (centre) celebrates after the Colts score a try against Muswellbrook at Greta Central Oval on Sunday, June 4. Picture by Daniel Johnson Imaging
Greta Branxton five-eighth Patrick Andrews (centre) celebrates after the Colts score a try against Muswellbrook at Greta Central Oval on Sunday, June 4. Picture by Daniel Johnson Imaging

Greta Branxton bounced back from a last-start loss against Denman to record a commanding 42-14 win over Muswellbrook at Greta Central Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.