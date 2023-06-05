Greta Branxton bounced back from a last-start loss against Denman to record a commanding 42-14 win over Muswellbrook at Greta Central Oval on Sunday.
Billy Mitchell scored a double as the Colts made easy work of the Rams to go within one point of ladder-leaders Denman.
Cain Bonhman, Dylon Edwards, Jonah Lisiua, Kingsley Jennings and Nicholas Lawrence were the other try-scorers for the home side.
The Colts thrashed Muswellbrook 58-0 in reserve-grade, Jacob Barnes scoring four tries and John Hamson three.
Singleton celebrated hooker Jake Smith's 150th game on Sunday with a 26-6 win against Aberdeen at Jefferson Park.
Smith has been with the Greyhound's first-grade side since 2008, winning five premierships across that time in first-grade, reserve-grade and under-18s.
Last year he coached the club's reserve-grade whilst also backing up to play first-grade.
"He's the ultimate club person, what he did for the club in 2022 was incredible. He is always there for you," Greyhounds legend Gary Gardner said.
The win leaves Singleton in fourth place with a four and four record to open the season. Singleton had the bye in reserve-grade, while Aberdeen beat Merriwa 18-12 to lead the competition.
James Olds scored a hat-trick as Denman stayed top of the Bengalla Group 21 competition with a 24-18 win over Scone.
The fullback scored 22 of the home side's points, landing four conversions with the boot.
Scone led 12-0 at half-time before the Devil's hit-back. Scores were locked at 18-18 late with Ethan Fowles scoring for Denman.
Scone were 28-16 winners in reserve-grade.
Saturday, June 17
Aberdeen v Denman in Aberdeen at 1.50pm
Muswellbrook v Singleton in Muswellbrook at 1.50pm
Scone v Greta Branxton in Scone at 3pm
