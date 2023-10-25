Young artists from an independent art studio in Kitchener called Casscar Creative Arts Studio are showcasing their talented artworks at a month-long exhibition.
The local studio was established in 2002, and has an annual exhibition for the month of October at Cessnock City Library, with the exhibition opening night taking place on October 12.
This year's exhibition which coincides with International Children's Week (October 21 to October 29) showcases the amazing works of 22 local young artists.
Casscar Creative Arts Studio principal artist Sandii Walker said all of the artists and their families were very excited about showcasing their artwork to the public.
"The artists have put their everything into this year's exhibition," she said.
"It really does look amazing."
This year's theme is concepts of phenology (migration and flight), along with an enthusiastic peek into the micro world of entomology, the study of insects.
Ms Walker said through impressive self directed research and the unique lens of an artist, the young artists have authentically captured the natural world.
"Although, themes of phenology and entomology feature strongly across much of the exhibition, there are other little bursts of visual joy to take in," she said.
The exhibition this year was the studio's 19th consecutive year exhibiting in the foyer at the library and Ms Walker said the local community's response is always overwhelmingly supportive.
"This exhibition is absolutely an annual highlight," she said.
The exhibition at Cessnock City Library runs until Tuesday, October 31.
