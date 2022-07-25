Road and causeway upgrades in the Wollombi Valley are among a program of works to be funded by a $1 million grant Cessnock City Council received after the March 2022 flood.
Council received the NSW Severe Weather and Flood Grant from the Office of Local Government following the flood event, when the Cessnock local government area was declared a natural disaster zone.
Wollombi was hit particularly hard during that weather event, with many roads cut for several days.
At its July 20 meeting, council endorsed the proposed program of works, which includes:
- $500,000 for causeway upgrades on Yango Creek Road and Upper Yango Creek Road;
- $250,000 to raise Great North Road at 'Rhino Corner' (Glenloona Road, Laguna);
- $180,000 to investigate and install flood boom gates at Williams Bridge Paynes Crossing, Old North Road, Station Street Greta, Millfield and other locations; and
- $70,000 to relocate the Wollombi Valley Pony Clubhouse to higher ground.
"This program of works was guided by the community following the flooding event in March, and will provide tangible benefits to the communities who are regularly impacted by flooding," Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said.
Council is expected to receive a similar grant in the wake of the July flood, when Cessnock was again declared a natural disaster zone.
Meanwhile, council will host flood recovery information hubs at three locations across the LGA this week.
The drop-in hubs will be held at the council administration building (upstairs in the Community Meeting Room) on Tuesday, Greta Workers Club on Thursday and Weston Civic Centre on Friday - from 10am to 2pm each day.
For more information about flood recovery, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/recovery.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
