Cessnock City Council allocates $1 million grant from March 2022 flood

By Krystal Sellars
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:48am, first published 6:30am
FLOODED: Great North Road at the 'Rhino' (corner of Glenloona Road, Laguna) on March 8, 2022. Picture: Wollombi Tavern on Facebook

Road and causeway upgrades in the Wollombi Valley are among a program of works to be funded by a $1 million grant Cessnock City Council received after the March 2022 flood.

