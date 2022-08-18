Enjoy a slice of big-screen glitz and glamour when An Evening with Oscar: The Greatest Hits from Hollywood comes to Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Friday, August 26.
Local pianist and musical maestro Greg Paterson will present almost two hours of entertainment, drawing from an extensive songbook of the silver screen's most memorable and timeless productions.
The result is a carefully curated selection of songs from the '40s to today with one thing in common - they've all taken home Tinseltown's most sought-after prize, the coveted golden statuette.
Paterson and his ensemble would be familiar faces to anyone who has attended Carols in the Park at Cessnock Sportsground over the years, having performed at the event since its inception.
The team were also behind last year's smash hit CPAC Studio Sounds event, Best of Broadway.
A mainstay of the entertainment scene in the Hunter for decades, Paterson was recognised in 2020 for his service to the performing arts - in particular for music - when he was awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM).
Paterson has also been a recipient of a number of City of Newcastle Drama Association (CONDA) Awards over the years, most recently in 2017 for Outstanding Contribution and Achievement in Newcastle Theatre.
The show starts at 8pm, tickets are $49 and include a drink on arrival. Cabaret or tiered seating is available. Visit cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au or phone 4993 4266 to book your tickets.
