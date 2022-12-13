Farr's original store, which began in 1923 in Hunter Street West, Newcastle, is credited as being Australia's first supermarket. In their advertising they included a jingle describing how to shop in a Farr's Market store: "You walk around, pick and choose the goods you want, no time you lose; serve yourself, you're sure to say 'Isn't it splendid, it's the Farr Better Way'". It is the first description of self-serve inside a store.