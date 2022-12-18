Hunter Health Insurance's office in Vincent Street, Cessnock has undergone an extensive renovation, making it more visible and accessible to customers.
Established in 1952 as Cessnock District Health Benefits Fund, it has been located its current site for more than 30 years and this was its first major renovation, with works including an office fitout, brand new signage and automatic doors.
Hunter Health Insurance chief executive officer Melissa Ralph said the renovation reinforced the fund's commitment to the region.
"While we have customers right across Australia, we are proud to have our heart here in Cessnock and to serve the wider Hunter Valley region," Ms Ralph said.
"As a not-for-profit health insurer, we are continually looking for ways to improve value for members.
"In line with this, we are on track to launch product options in the new year that will provide an even greater range of claimable health benefits, as well as new online member services.
"We are also committed to continuing to provide personal service backed by our team based here in the Hunter Valley.
"The refresh of our office confirms our commitment to this region and making Hunter Health Insurance as accessible as possible.
"It creates a great space to come in and talk to our team - who are experts in the complexities of health insurance and here to make it understandable."
ALSO IN BUSINESS NEWS:
IN OTHER NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.